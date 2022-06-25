Previous
Chesire Moon by thgimages
2 / 365

Chesire Moon

Taken around 6am this morning. I think there is a "Cat" attached to the "smile" ...
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Tim H Graves

@thgimages
