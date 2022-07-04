Previous
Next
Thru a window, a bit fuzzy by thgimages
13 / 365

Thru a window, a bit fuzzy

I took this around 7:30 this morning, thru a solar screen and a dew soaked window - so don’t upgrade your eyewear prescription …
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Tim H Graves

@thgimages
Having learned film photography in college, I became one of the "family photographers". After retiring from the Texas Legislature's School of Hard Knocks, I...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise