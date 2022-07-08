Previous
Next
War Mother 1939, Cast Stone by thgimages
17 / 365

War Mother 1939, Cast Stone

Still timely.
This sculpture, by Charles Umlauf, was his response to Germany's invasion of Poland in 1939.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Tim H Graves

@thgimages
Having learned film photography in college, I became one of the "family photographers". After retiring from the Texas Legislature's School of Hard Knocks, I...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise