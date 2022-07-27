Previous
Next
Charles Umlauf - Study for head of Maria/Regina and Mary/Our Lady c. 1985 by thgimages
38 / 365

Charles Umlauf - Study for head of Maria/Regina and Mary/Our Lady c. 1985

27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Tim H Graves

@thgimages
Having learned film photography in college, I became one of the "family photographers". After retiring from the Texas Legislature's School of Hard Knocks, I...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise