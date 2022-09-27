Previous
Next
Canyon Lake Gorge Overlook by thgimages
100 / 365

Canyon Lake Gorge Overlook

This gorge was carved out during a massive flood in 2002 that breeched the Canyon Lake dam. What we see is the gorge's limestone landscape from 110 million years ago.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Tim H Graves

ace
@thgimages
Having learned film photography in college, I became one of the "family photographers". After retiring from the Texas Legislature's School of Hard Knocks, I...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise