Previous
Next
Abstract 1.0 by thholyhorse
17 / 365

Abstract 1.0

Just unfocused objects with the color light
17th January 2022 17th Jan 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam ace
fascinating. It is a wonderful abstract. I like the colors.
July 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise