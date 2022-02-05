Previous
Next
Concert 1.0 by thholyhorse
36 / 365

Concert 1.0

I like to take pictures on the concerts. This is one of my favorite Ukranian bands called "Vagonovozhatye". There were a two LED screens and i took a picture with interesting perspective
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise