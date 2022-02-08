Sign up
39 / 365
Hands
It's me. I got vaccinated and I didn't feel very well. So I stayed at home and decided to experiment with light and distortion ;)
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
2
1
Eugene Frenkel
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
Photo Details
Tags
me
,
apartment
,
fingers
,
lights
,
kettle
,
hands
,
person
,
colour
,
experiment
,
distortion
Call me Joe
ace
Cool shot… feel better buddy 👌
July 27th, 2022
Eugene Frenkel
@joemuli
This picture was taken in February;) So right now I post photo from February
So I fell good right now;)
But thank you!
July 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
So I fell good right now;)
But thank you!