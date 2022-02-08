Previous
Hands by thholyhorse
39 / 365

Hands

It's me. I got vaccinated and I didn't feel very well. So I stayed at home and decided to experiment with light and distortion ;)
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
Call me Joe ace
Cool shot… feel better buddy 👌
July 27th, 2022  
Eugene Frenkel
@joemuli This picture was taken in February;) So right now I post photo from February
So I fell good right now;)
But thank you!
July 27th, 2022  
