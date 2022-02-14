Previous
Next
Valentine’s Day by thholyhorse
45 / 365

Valentine’s Day

It was a very productive day because the band and I were playing music that day I took a quick photo, because there was not much time compositionally, it turned out a little lazily, but it is what it is;)
February 14th
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise