"I Want My Home Back" by thholyhorse
54 / 365

"I Want My Home Back"

The last photo from my apartment. Peephole from my apartment to the garden
February 23rd
February 23rd 2022

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
