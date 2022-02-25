Previous
Shelter 1.0 by thholyhorse
56 / 365

Shelter 1.0

Due to the danger of what is happening in the city, we went down to the metro shelter. There were water fountains and a girl played with it. I wanted to capture something positive in that moment;)
February 25th
Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
