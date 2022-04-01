Previous
Football by thholyhorse
91 / 365

Football

Oh, April. This month has been very challenging in terms of creativity. it was hard to come up with something. However, there is something interesting. I hope you will enjoy;)
April 1st
Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
