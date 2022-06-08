Previous
New Me by thholyhorse
159 / 365

New Me

All my life I have gone with long and medium hair. In June, I wanted to radically change this. And I really like this experiment. Therefore I also processed the photo experimentally
June 8th
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
An instant Fav. I love your choice of processing. It’s a very compelling self portrait. Those eyes are penetrating and I like your short hair
August 26th, 2022  
