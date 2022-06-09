Previous
Match by thholyhorse
160 / 365

Match

9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Eugene Frenkel

ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
44% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
Great capture of the match. I hope you didn’t burn your hand while taking this one
August 26th, 2022  
