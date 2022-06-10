Previous
Concert 2.0 by thholyhorse
Concert 2.0

I photographed a benefit concert.
June 10th
Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022.
katy ace
Terrific clarity to the photo.
August 26th, 2022  
