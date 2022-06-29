Sign up
180 / 365
Next
180 / 365
Abstract 14.0
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
2
1
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022.
182
photos
22
followers
59
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Views
5
5
2
1
365
X-T30
Taken
29th June 2022 2:01pm
dark
,
black
,
red
,
light
,
blue
,
glass
,
shadows
,
abstract
,
distortion
katy
ace
Now this is really weird but I kind of like the colors
August 31st, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely colors and shapes!
August 31st, 2022
