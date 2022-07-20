Sign up
201 / 365
Smile
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
365
X-T30
20th July 2022 4:09pm
dark
,
b&w
,
portrait
,
light
,
eyes
,
face
,
water
,
shadows
,
lines
,
abstract
,
black&white
,
distortion
John Maguire
ace
Neat self-portrait. Took me a long minute to figure out what was going on!
September 6th, 2022
