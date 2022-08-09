Previous
Scream by thholyhorse
221 / 365

Scream

Just another experiment with a long exposure
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
Oooh! I really like this!
September 11th, 2022  
Wow! Nailed it! Great poses, and the arc of the motion blur is beautiful.
September 11th, 2022  
Very artsy 👌⭐️
September 11th, 2022  
