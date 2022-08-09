Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
221 / 365
Scream
Just another experiment with a long exposure
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
228
photos
28
followers
68
following
62% complete
View this month »
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
9th August 2022 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
portrait
,
blue
,
shadows
,
scream
,
person
,
emotion
,
experiment
,
longexposure
katy
ace
Oooh! I really like this!
September 11th, 2022
John Maguire
ace
Wow! Nailed it! Great poses, and the arc of the motion blur is beautiful.
September 11th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Very artsy 👌⭐️
September 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close