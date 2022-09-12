Previous
Fall sick pt 1, Mirror Flower by thholyhorse
237 / 365

Yes, I was gone for a few days because I caught a cold. I feel a bit better now so I can work and post some stuff ;)
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Eugene Frenkel

ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Hope you’re feeling better now!
September 15th, 2022  
