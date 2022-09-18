Previous
New Lens Practice pt. 1 by thholyhorse
253 / 365

New Lens Practice pt. 1

I finally got myself a lens that I wanted for a long time. Fujifilm 55-200mm. I'm starting to practice on it;)
Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
