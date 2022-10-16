Sign up
289 / 365
Breakdance
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
Photo Details
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
street
,
action
,
dance
,
person
,
breakdance
Corinne C
ace
Nice timing!
October 19th, 2022
katy
ace
Wonderful capture of this guy in action. Fabulous clarity to the image of someone who probably was not holding still
October 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
Cool!
October 19th, 2022
