New Music Video, Pt. 8. Environment by thholyhorse
351 / 365

New Music Video, Pt. 8. Environment

17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Eugene Frenkel

ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
96% complete

Corinne C ace
Nice
December 20th, 2022  
katy ace
an interesting subject composed nicely and great light
December 20th, 2022  
