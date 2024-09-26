Sign up
Photo 375
Photo 375
Dark Horse
Hi everyone! I'm back!
A lot has happened during this time: good moments, bad moments, but this is life after all
I know I've been away for a long time, but that doesn't mean I haven't been doing photography all this time;)
How are you?
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Eugene Frenkel
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
0
365
X-T30
12th September 2023 2:37pm
Tags
dark
,
horse
,
silhouette
