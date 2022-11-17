Previous
Analog camera 1 by thholyhorse
3 / 365

Analog camera 1

My friend let me take pictures with an analog camera. My first experience. It turned out strange, but there is some charm in it
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
