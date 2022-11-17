Sign up
3 / 365
Analog camera 1
My friend let me take pictures with an analog camera. My first experience. It turned out strange, but there is some charm in it
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
329
photos
42
followers
75
following
Tags
red
,
green
,
street
,
film
,
analog
