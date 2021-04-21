Sign up
1 / 365
Studio Portrait
Now I'm an Ace member! I decided to increase my capabilities on this platform. Now I can upload portraits that I did back in 2020-2021. I looking forward to your feedback ;)
21st April 2021
21st Apr 21
0
0
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022.
158
photos
19
followers
53
following
1
Latest from all albums
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Views
10
Album
Portraits
Tags
white
,
portrait
,
light
,
studio
,
hair
,
hands
,
woman
,
emotion
