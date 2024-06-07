Sign up
St Pancras Dock
A visit to St Pancras Dock, going with the flow.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Roy
@thingofbeauty
Madeleine Pennock
Hi Roy, good to see you here! A good first image showing nice shutter control to produce a soft effect of the weir!
August 7th, 2024
