2 / 365
What a Difference a Day Makes
The same field at the same time this morning with the mist rising up in front of the hills. Another iPhone shot but today is the day I will dust off my camera!
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Joyce Lancaster
ace
@thistle01
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th September 2020 7:18am
Tags
iphone
,
mist
,
harvest
