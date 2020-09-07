Previous
What a Difference a Day Makes by thistle01
2 / 365

What a Difference a Day Makes

The same field at the same time this morning with the mist rising up in front of the hills. Another iPhone shot but today is the day I will dust off my camera!
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Joyce Lancaster

@thistle01
