Windfalls
Mostly yesterdays windfalls which have been rejected. They have all offered homes to lots of wasps or other bugs. If not they have supplied the local rabbit and fox population with supper!
Apple trees have a bumper crop this year.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Joyce Lancaster
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
iphone
autumn
apples
Clare Gadsby
love all those different shades of red, pink, orange
September 8th, 2020
