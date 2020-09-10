Previous
Last Rose of Summer by thistle01
Last Rose of Summer

Well the last one on this particular bush anyway. This bush grows wild in a local hedgerow and produces flowers all summer.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Joyce Lancaster

@thistle01
