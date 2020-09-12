Sign up
Autumn
Dahlias always remind me of my childhood. My Father used to grow beautiful ones. They looked so pretty but I was never keen on them. They always seemed to have earwigs hiding in them!!
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
5
1
365 2020/21
Canon EOS 80D
7th September 2020 6:19pm
flower
canon
autumn
dahlia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful colour - my late husband loved to grow dahlias in the garden , but ooh !! the earwigs ! ugh!
September 12th, 2020
