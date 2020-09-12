Previous
Autumn by thistle01
Autumn

Dahlias always remind me of my childhood. My Father used to grow beautiful ones. They looked so pretty but I was never keen on them. They always seemed to have earwigs hiding in them!!
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Joyce Lancaster

thistle01

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful colour - my late husband loved to grow dahlias in the garden , but ooh !! the earwigs ! ugh!
September 12th, 2020  
