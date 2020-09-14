Previous
A Single Sunbeam by thistle01
A Single Sunbeam

Spotted this flower blooming on some waste ground. Loved the way it had captured the sunbeam.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Joyce Lancaster

thistle01
