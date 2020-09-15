Previous
Next
Autumn Sunshine by thistle01
10 / 365

Autumn Sunshine

“Autumn...the year's last, loveliest smile."
[Indian Summer]”
― John Howard Bryant
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Joyce Lancaster

ace
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
So pretty, lovely bright colour.
September 15th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture of your marigold ! And a wonderful quote for the Indian Summer !
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise