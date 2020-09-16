Previous
Next
Gladioli Black Velvet by thistle01
11 / 365

Gladioli Black Velvet

Just beginning to unfurl the flower heads. Another few days and they should be fully out. SOOC apart from a small crop.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Joyce Lancaster

ace
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise