Breakfast is Over by thistle01
12 / 365

Breakfast is Over

Hundreds of Canada geese fly in and graze on this recently harvested field. At the moment they come every day and fly off when they have eaten their fill.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Joyce Lancaster

@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love the movement of the birds across this picture and the color of the sky. Fav!
September 17th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful sight of Canada geese flying across the sky but I am sure their honking can be ear splitting !
September 17th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
September 17th, 2020  
