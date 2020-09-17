Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
12 / 365
Breakfast is Over
Hundreds of Canada geese fly in and graze on this recently harvested field. At the moment they come every day and fly off when they have eaten their fill.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joyce Lancaster
ace
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
14
photos
13
followers
20
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Latest from all albums
6
7
8
9
10
2
11
12
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 2020/21
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th September 2020 6:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
autumn
,
geese
,
harvest
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love the movement of the birds across this picture and the color of the sky. Fav!
September 17th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful sight of Canada geese flying across the sky but I am sure their honking can be ear splitting !
September 17th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
September 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close