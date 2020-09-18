Previous
Next
Sentry Duty by thistle01
13 / 365

Sentry Duty

The remaining stubble almost hides the grazing geese but there are always several on sentry duty. They notify, loudly, the sight of any potential enemies.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Joyce Lancaster

ace
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margo ace
What a great capture of these geese
September 18th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful scene.
September 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise