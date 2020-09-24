Previous
Delicious! by thistle01
19 / 365

Delicious!

A surprise homemade present from a very kind neighbour.
We had blackberries in abundance this year and this is a great use for some of them!
24th September 2020

Joyce Lancaster

@thistle01
Joyce Lancaster
Patricia McPhail ace
Lucky you! Enjoy!!
September 24th, 2020  
