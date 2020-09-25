Previous
This is ??? by thistle01
20 / 365

This is ???

No time today but thought this shot may amuse you. It was taken by my son of his dog rolling in grass cuttings on a walk.
25th September 2020

Joyce Lancaster

@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
Sylvia du Toit
Ha ha cool
September 25th, 2020  
