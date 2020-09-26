Previous
Next
Autumn by thistle01
21 / 365

Autumn

Love these daisies. My Dad used to grow them and they remind so much of him. He loved his garden.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Joyce Lancaster

ace
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise