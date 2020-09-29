Sign up
24 / 365
Sunbathing
Catching the last of the Autumn sunshine on a geranium leaf. Quick iPhone shot
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Joyce Lancaster
ace
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Views
2
Album
365 2020/21
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
27th September 2020 3:13pm
iphone
,
bee
,
leaf
,
autumn
