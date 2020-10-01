Sign up
Do I look good in this?
My granddaughter trying on Dad's hard hat. Very pleased with herself!
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Joyce Lancaster
ace
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
29
photos
16
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 2020/21
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
25th September 2020 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
hat
,
iphone
,
baby
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh how cute !
October 1st, 2020
