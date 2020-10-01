Previous
Do I look good in this? by thistle01
Do I look good in this?

My granddaughter trying on Dad's hard hat. Very pleased with herself!
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Joyce Lancaster

ace
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh how cute !
October 1st, 2020  
