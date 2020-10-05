Previous
Next
Autumn Colours by thistle01
30 / 365

Autumn Colours

These pretty leaves were lying on the side of the road. I felt they deserved a few minutes of fame!!
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Joyce Lancaster

ace
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A beautiful colourful shot - fav!

Ian
October 5th, 2020  
Ann Williams
They certainly do. Very pretty. Noticed leaves fluttering down off the trees through Newnham. Autumn seems early this year.
October 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise