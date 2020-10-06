Previous
Next
Cheers! by thistle01
32 / 365

Cheers!

A kind neighbour made several of these during lockdown. The birds use it regularly but it's too near my patio doors for me to persuade them to stay while a take a picture.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Joyce Lancaster

ace
@thistle01
Some of you may remember me when I was a regular member for several years. I had to leave for a while as caring for...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Very clever and creative. Your neighbour is so talented.
October 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise