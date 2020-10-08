Previous
Welcome by thistle01
Welcome

This is my neighbours 8 week old Pointer puppy.
He is adorable and although he has only been with them a few days he is making his presence felt!! He posed nicely for a quick shot though.
Joyce Lancaster

Monica
Awwww, lovely!
October 8th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaaaw ! bless -- he is trying to sit pretty for you !!
October 8th, 2020  
