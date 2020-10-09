Covid cancellation and rain.....

Despite this year’s Mop Fair being cancelled due the coronavirus pandemic, a solitary ride on the streets of Tewkesbury will ensure the event’s 1610 Royal Charter remains intact. The annual event in Tewkesbury dates back to 1199. This is only the second time the event has been cancelled – the first was due to World War One. On Friday 9 October, a small pirate ship ride will be found. Sadly, members of the public will not be able to use the ride, but its symbolic presence in the town will ensure the Mop Fair’s Royal Charter carries on for years to come. At 4pm on Friday - the time when the Mop Fair would have opened - James will lay a wreath at the foot of the war memorial, as he does every year.