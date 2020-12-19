Previous
Late Afternoon Sun by thistle01
105 / 365

Late Afternoon Sun

The late afternoon sun reflecting on the flood water. I normally walk my dogs in these fields but not at the moment! The line of bushes in the centre are actually trees growing on the river bank
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Joyce Lancaster

@thistle01
Peter Dulis ace
Wow-thats a lots of water
December 19th, 2020  
