Early Spring by thistle01
Early Spring

I found this little primula blooming happily in the garden. Like so many things it is earlier than usual. There are several others in bud already.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Joyce Lancaster

moni kozi
Very beautiful detail photograph. It's funny how in my feed the first image i got had there caption: On the First Day of Winter by Denise @lyndemc and the next one is your Early Spring
December 21st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful find and capture on this horrible wet and dark day !
December 21st, 2020  
