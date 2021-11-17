Previous
Reflections by thistle01
133 / 365

Reflections

Brief glimpse of sunshine this afternoon. The river was still and showed up the autumn colours in the reflections beautifully.
17th November 2021

Joyce Lancaster

@thistle01
Restarting my project after a long absence for various reasons including a house move. Trying to sort through 25 years of accumulated 'things' as well...
