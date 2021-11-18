Previous
Too Late by thistle01
134 / 365

Too Late

Too late for these figs to ripen this year. I was very impressed by the huge number on the tree. Couldn't get the light right but wasn't prepared to stand in the middle of a very busy road in order to do so!!
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Joyce Lancaster

@thistle01
Restarting my project after a long absence for various reasons including a house move. Trying to sort through 25 years of accumulated 'things' as well...
36% complete

