134 / 365
Too Late
Too late for these figs to ripen this year. I was very impressed by the huge number on the tree. Couldn't get the light right but wasn't prepared to stand in the middle of a very busy road in order to do so!!
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
0
0
Joyce Lancaster
ace
@thistle01
Restarting my project after a long absence for various reasons including a house move. Trying to sort through 25 years of accumulated 'things' as well...
137
photos
22
followers
36
following
36% complete
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
Views
7
Album
365 2020/21
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
18th November 2021 1:01pm
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
figs
