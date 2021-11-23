Sign up
139 / 365
Shadows
The streetlight cast this shadow on the road as I walked home last night.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
1
0
Joyce Lancaster
ace
@thistle01
Restarting my project after a long absence for various reasons including a house move. Trying to sort through 25 years of accumulated 'things' as well...
142
photos
22
followers
36
following
38% complete
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Tags
night
,
light
,
shadow
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice light and shade
November 24th, 2021
