Whoops! by thistle01
Whoops!

The morning after the recent storm. The pathway blocked but luckily it was easy to climb up the bank and down the other side.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Joyce Lancaster

@thistle01
Restarting my project after a long absence for various reasons including a house move. Trying to sort through 25 years of accumulated 'things' as well...
